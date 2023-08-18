'Rose Stories Along the Belt and Road' Urdu edition launched in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The urdu edition of 'Rose Stories Along the Belt and Road' highlighting China's foreign aid and international development cooperation with the countries along the Belt and Road was launched here on Friday.

Chairman, China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), Luo Zhaohui, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, Sponsor of the Urdu edition, Ali Khar, senior Chinese officials and local and foreign media attended the launching ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Luo Zhaohui said that the book contains success stories of China's support to various countries under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched by President Xi Jinping a decade ago.

He said that China's Vice Premier He Lifeng recently visited Pakistan to participate in the celebrations to mark the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the BRI.

During the visit, the leadership of the two countries decided to launch Urdu edition of the book to share the contributions of China to building a community of shared future for mankind, with Pakistani people, he added.

He opined that the Urdu edition will help local people better understand the role of China in the socio-economic development of Pakistan and further strengthen the friendship between our two countries.

In his speech, Ambassador Haque congratulated CIDCA for the launch of the Urdu edition and also acknowledged the efforts of Ali Khar for translation.

Terming the publishing of the Urdu edition a timely step, he said that this year, both Pakistan and China are celebrating 10 years of the launch of CPEC and this book would help apprise the Pakistani people about China's cooperation for developing countries and its role in building a community with a shared future for mankind.

He said that Pakistan and China are all-weather friends and strategic cooperative partners and both countries helped each other in difficult times.

"China provided 160 million doses of vaccine and sent a medical team to help Pakistan fight against the Covid-19 pandemic," he added.

Ambassador Haque also acknowledged the support of the government and people of China during last year's floods in Pakistan.

About the benefits of CPEC, he informed that the flagship project of BRI changed the economic landscape of Pakistan by building infrastructure, roads, power stations and dams and creating 200,000 jobs for the Pakistani people.

Vice Chairman, of CIDCA, Zhao Fengtao appreciated Ali Khar for his contribution to translating the book.

He said that in the next volume of the book, the stories about CPEC projects and their impact on the socio-economic situation in Pakistan will be included.

About the significance of the book, Ali Khar said that the Urdu edition will help Pakistani people understand China's foreign assistance across many regions, including Asia, Africa, Latin America and South Pacific, where China created schools and hospitals and connected people with highways and railways.

"This book having 66 success stories will also motivate us to redouble our efforts to make the world a better place through effective foreign assistance," he added.