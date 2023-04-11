ROSHN Group donates SR 25 million to 'Ehsan' Charitable Platform within 'YUHYEEK' social responsibility program

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :ROSHN Group, the leading real estate developer in the Kingdom, and a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) has donated SR 25 million to the National Platform for Charitable Work "Ehsan", as part of the "YUHYEEK" social responsibility program, after signing a one-year agreement between the two parties.

The donation will include the implementation of a national campaign by the YUHYEEK program and Ehsan charity platform, which covers many community development programs, including renovation and maintenance of houses, and providing food baskets, family aid, and Eid gifts for children.

It will also include corporate fundraising and voluntary initiatives and support for national non-governmental organizations and to support the participation of people with disabilities as well as promoting sustainability, education, and arts.

For her part, the Executive Director of Marketing and Communications at ROSHN, Ghada Alrumayan, indicated that this donation comes as one of the initiatives that ROSHN is proud of.

Moreover, she noted that ROSHN is a real estate and community developer responsible for empowering all segments of society, and from this principle, the launch of the "YUHYEEK" program was part of the belief in the importance of contributing to the development of society, not only on the construction level within the boundaries of projects but also on the humanitarian level, which extends across various regions of the Kingdom.