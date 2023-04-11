Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

ROSHN Group Donates SR 25 Million To 'Ehsan' Charitable Platform Within 'YUHYEEK' Social Responsibility Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 12:00 PM

ROSHN Group donates SR 25 million to 'Ehsan' Charitable Platform within 'YUHYEEK' social responsibility program

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :ROSHN Group, the leading real estate developer in the Kingdom, and a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) has donated SR 25 million to the National Platform for Charitable Work "Ehsan", as part of the "YUHYEEK" social responsibility program, after signing a one-year agreement between the two parties.

The donation will include the implementation of a national campaign by the YUHYEEK program and Ehsan charity platform, which covers many community development programs, including renovation and maintenance of houses, and providing food baskets, family aid, and Eid gifts for children.

It will also include corporate fundraising and voluntary initiatives and support for national non-governmental organizations and to support the participation of people with disabilities as well as promoting sustainability, education, and arts.

For her part, the Executive Director of Marketing and Communications at ROSHN, Ghada Alrumayan, indicated that this donation comes as one of the initiatives that ROSHN is proud of.

Moreover, she noted that ROSHN is a real estate and community developer responsible for empowering all segments of society, and from this principle, the launch of the "YUHYEEK" program was part of the belief in the importance of contributing to the development of society, not only on the construction level within the boundaries of projects but also on the humanitarian level, which extends across various regions of the Kingdom.

Related Topics

Education Family All From Agreement PICIC Investment Fund Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Medi ..

Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Media Forum

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 UAE bourses close in the green Monday

UAE bourses close in the green Monday

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.