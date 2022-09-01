UrduPoint.com

Rosmah Mansor, Wife Of Malaysia's Ex-leader, Convicted Of Corruption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia's ex-leader, convicted of corruption

Kuala Lumpur, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Rosmah Mansor, the wife of Malaysia's ex-premier Najib Razak, was found guilty of graft Thursday, just over a week after her husband began serving a 12-year jail term.

"The accused is found guilty of all three charges," High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said as Rosmah sat quietly in the dock.

The judge added that her defence was "bare denial and unsubstantiated".

The Kuala Lumpur court began mitigation on Thursday afternoon, ahead of sentencing.

Even after that, Rosmah will not go straight to jail, pending what could be a lengthy appeals process.

Prosecutors said Rosmah had sought a 187.5 million-ringgit ($41.8 million) bribe and received 6.5 million Ringgit for helping a company secure a solar power project for rural schools in the Malaysian part of Borneo during her husband's rule.

She still faces 17 other charges involving tax evasion and money laundering.

The 70-year-old has long been reviled by Malaysians for her reportedly vast collection of designer handbags, clothing and jewellery, acquired on jet-set overseas shopping trips.

Born the only child of two teachers in the country's south, Rosmah rose to become one of Malaysia's most influential people.

She made headlines a decade ago for setting up a new unit under the prime minister's office known as "FLOM", an acronym for First Lady of Malaysia. The full-fledged department, which set critics' tongues wagging, was tasked with handling Rosmah's operational needs.

Her love for luxury, and in particular Hermes Birkin bags, came under the spotlight after 2018 raids in which police confiscated more than 500 handbags and 12,000 pieces of jewellery estimated to be worth $270 million.

This drew unflattering comparisons with one-time Philippine first lady and renowned shoe addict Imelda Marcos -- a big-spending wife who for years was a lightning rod for anger over alleged corruption.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Police Jail Company Wife Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Money 2018 All Million Court Love

Recent Stories

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LH ..

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LHC

41 minutes ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore ( ..

UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore (AFL) and holds certificates di ..

1 hour ago
 Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

1 hour ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

2 hours ago
 Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood- ..

Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood-victims

3 hours ago
 UAE President assures all-out support for flood vi ..

UAE President assures all-out support for flood victims in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.