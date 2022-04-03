Rossi in 17th place on four-wheel GT debut despite pit-lane howler

(@FahadShabbir)

Imola, Italy, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Nine-time world motorcycling champion Valentino Rossi switched to four wheels on Sunday and finished 17th on his debut in the GT World Challenge event on home ground at Imola.

For the 43-year-old Rossi, who retired as a MotoGP rider at the end of last season, it was an eye-opening maiden appearance.

He made a small mistake in the pit lane. Not finding his garage despite the signs from his mechanics, he had to go around for an extra lap before handing over driving duties in his Audi.

Although it certainly cost time and places for teammates Nico Mueller and Frederic Vervisch of Belgium, who shared the drive, the rookie blunder brought smiles to the paddock.

"I'm happy, I enjoyed racing today. It's a shame that we were behind the safety car for a long time," said Rossi.

On his pit-lane blunder, he added: "There was a lot of confusion. A lot of things happened, I learned a lot -- on to the next one!"The three-hour race was won by Kelvin van der Linde, Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts.