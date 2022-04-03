UrduPoint.com

Rossi In 17th Place On Four-wheel GT Debut Despite Pit-lane Howler

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Rossi in 17th place on four-wheel GT debut despite pit-lane howler

Imola, Italy, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Nine-time world motorcycling champion Valentino Rossi switched to four wheels on Sunday and finished 17th on his debut in the GT World Challenge event on home ground at Imola.

For the 43-year-old Rossi, who retired as a MotoGP rider at the end of last season, it was an eye-opening maiden appearance.

He made a small mistake in the pit lane. Not finding his garage despite the signs from his mechanics, he had to go around for an extra lap before handing over driving duties in his Audi.

Although it certainly cost time and places for teammates Nico Mueller and Frederic Vervisch of Belgium, who shared the drive, the rookie blunder brought smiles to the paddock.

"I'm happy, I enjoyed racing today. It's a shame that we were behind the safety car for a long time," said Rossi.

On his pit-lane blunder, he added: "There was a lot of confusion. A lot of things happened, I learned a lot -- on to the next one!"The three-hour race was won by Kelvin van der Linde, Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts.

Related Topics

World Car Van Belgium Sunday Event From Audi Race (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

11 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

14 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

23 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

23 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.