Rotary International Lauds Pakistan's Success In Fight Against Polio

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 01:50 PM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The head of the International PolioPlus Committee of Rotary International, Micheal McGovern, has acknowledged Pakistan's success in eradicating Polio, noting that no new case has surfaced in the country in past five months.

"From an alarming number of cases last year to no new cases in past five months was indeed a huge achievement," he said during a meeting with Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Ambassador Masood Khan, according to a press release of the Pakistani embassy.

"The Government of Pakistan, the Prime Minister and other leadership has manifested commendable commitment in the fight against polio," McGovern added.

Briefing the Ambassador about the work of the organization, he said that the organization was working closely with Ministry of National Health Services , Regulations and Coordination and provincial health departments in its mission to wipe out polio from the country, adding that 3,000 Rotarians were assisting the government in Pakistan in the campaign.

Ambassador Masood Khan thanked Rotary International for its valuable assistance to the country towards polio eradication.

"The crippling disease threatens the future of Pakistan and therefore its complete eradication has remained a foremost priority for all successive governments in Pakistan," Masood Khan said.

"We owe this success to our health professionals, polio workers and law-enforcement personnel who covered every inch of the country and reached out to every children with a missionary zeal, undeterred by plethora of challenges," he said.

"Besides our frontline warriors against the disease, every section of society has been lending support to the cause," he said.

Masood Khan also thanked US government, philanthropist organizations and others who continue to assist and complement government's efforts towards eliminating the disabling disease.

"We will not lower our guards and there will be no let-up in our fight against polio," he added.

