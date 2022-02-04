UrduPoint.com

Rotterdam Says No Decision On Dismantling Bridge For Bezos Superyacht

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Rotterdam says no decision on dismantling bridge for Bezos superyacht

The Hague, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Dutch port city of Rotterdam has not received a request for a permit to temporarily dismantle an historic bridge to allow a superyacht built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to pass, local media reported Thursday.

The city's mayor denied any decision had been made, a day after a municipality spokeswoman told AFP that officials had green-lighted the shipbuilder's request to remove the central section of the iconic Koningshaven Bridge, sparking widespread criticism on social media.

Bezos's gigantic, 430-million-euro ($485 million) three-masted yacht -- built in Alblasserdam near Rotterdam -- is too big to pass under the bridge, which dates from 1878 and was rebuilt after being bombed by the Nazis in 1940 during World War II.

"I find the turmoil quite peculiar. No decision has yet been taken, not even an application for a permit," Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad quoted Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb saying on Thursday.

The municipality will make its decision after a permit application is filed and the impact has been assessed, including if it can be done without damaging the bridge and whether Bezos will foot the bill, the mayor said.

"It's about the facts. I want to know them first," he told the daily.

His remarks in Colombia, where he is on a visit, were confirmed by his spokesperson to Dutch news agency ANP.

Initial comments suggesting the move had already been approved angered some in the Netherlands, as the local council promised after a major 2017 renovation that it would never again dismantle the bridge, known to Rotterdammers as De Hef.

Bezos, 57, is one of the world's richest men after transforming online bookseller Amazon into a global shopping giant.

When not travelling by sea on superyachts, he can be found blasting into space on his Blue Origin capsule.

Related Topics

World Awami National Party Social Media Visit Rotterdam Colombia Netherlands 2017 World War Media From Million

Recent Stories

US Sending Temporary Officers to Havana Embassy to ..

US Sending Temporary Officers to Havana Embassy to Increase Visa Processing - St ..

8 hours ago
 Poland's PGNiG Says Will Not Sign New Long-Term De ..

Poland's PGNiG Says Will Not Sign New Long-Term Deal With Gazprom

8 hours ago
 Measures Against DW Bring Tensions to German-Russi ..

Measures Against DW Bring Tensions to German-Russian Relations - Berlin

8 hours ago
 EU Parliament Slams UK Over Northern Ireland's Ord ..

EU Parliament Slams UK Over Northern Ireland's Order to Halt Post-Brexit Agri-Fo ..

8 hours ago
 Three Civilians Killed When IS Leader Detonated Ex ..

Three Civilians Killed When IS Leader Detonated Explosive Device - Pentagon

8 hours ago
 Moscow shutting down Deutsche Welle bureau in Russ ..

Moscow shutting down Deutsche Welle bureau in Russia

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>