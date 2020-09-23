Rouhani says next US leader must cede to Iran demands

United Nations, United States, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed Tuesday that the next US leader must accept Tehran's demands, ruling out compromise as Donald Trump vies for reelection.

"We are not a bargaining chip in US elections and domestic policy," Rouhani said in a virtual address to the UN General Assembly.

"Any US administration after the upcoming elections will have no choice but to surrender to the resilience of the Iranian nation."