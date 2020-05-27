UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rouhani Urges Iran MPs To Cooperate As Parliament Opens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 01:00 PM

Rouhani urges Iran MPs to cooperate as parliament opens

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :President Hassan Rouhani urged Iranian lawmakers to "cooperate" with his government in a speech on Wednesday during the inaugural session of the new parliament following February elections swept by conservatives.

"I hope that in the year that remains for this government we will be able to cooperate and work together," Rouhani said in the address before the newly formed parliament, or Majles.

Iran is scheduled to hold a presidential election in spring 2021.

The 11th legislature since the Islamic revolution of 1979 opened as the country's economy, which has been hard hit by the novel coronavirus, gradually returns to normal.

In a sign that the fight against the virus is still far from over, however, a seat was left vacant between each deputy. But the elected representatives wore no masks.

Rouhani, who is in the final year of his second and final term, called on MPs, collectively and individually, to place the "national interest above special interests", "party interests" or "constituency interests".

The moderate president defended the performance of his government, which has faced criticism from its conservative and ultra-conservative opponents that now form a majority in the parliament.

For many observers, the record abstention in February's elections reflected the people's disenchantment with broken promises.

Less than 43 percent of voters cast ballots in the election, according to official results.

The signing of an international agreement on Iran's nuclear programme in 2015 had raised hopes for a bright economic future and an opening up of the country to the world after years of isolation.

But these hopes were dashed before being totally buried in 2018 when US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord and began reimposing sanctions on Iran.

In his speech, Rouhani again denounced what he called the "psychological war" and "economic and medical terrorism" that he said the United States was waging against his country.

But he said the Iranian nation had stood up against "the enemy" and that its resistance had won.

The president praised his government's performance in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak as a source of "great pride", adding that Iran was "among the countries that have succeeded".

Related Topics

Election World Iran Parliament Nuclear Trump United States February 2015 2018 From Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Tajikistan in fight again ..

6 minutes ago

Sun will be right over Kaaba at 2: 18 pm today Pak ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1,225 with 59, 151 cases of Coron ..

34 minutes ago

COVID-19 crisis is causing the biggest fall in glo ..

1 hour ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Urges To Reflect Sacrific ..

2 hours ago

Ambassador Jones’ Eid Message Celebrates Growing ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.