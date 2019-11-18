UrduPoint.com
Rouhani Warns Iran Cannot Allow 'insecurity'

Mon 18th November 2019 | 09:00 AM

Rouhani warns Iran cannot allow 'insecurity'

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :President Hassan Rouhani warned Sunday hit Iran could not allow "insecurity" after two days of unrest killed two people and saw authorities arrest dozens and restrict internet access.

"Protesting is the people's right, but protesting is different from rioting. We should not allow insecurity in the society," he said.

Rouhani defended the controversial petrol price hike that triggered the protests -- a project which the government says will finance social welfare spending amid a sharp economic downturn.

The unrest erupted on Friday, hours after it was announced the price of petrol would rise to 15,000 rials per litre (12 US cents) from 10,000 for the first 60 litres, and to 30,000 rials for any extra fuel bought after that each month.

