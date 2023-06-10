UrduPoint.com

Round-the-Clock Bus Service Provides Seamless Transportation To Hajj Pilgrim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Round-the-Clock Bus service provides seamless transportation to Hajj pilgrim

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Hajj mission is providing streamlined transportation services to Pakistani pilgrims this year, with a fleet of 190 buses ensuring round-the-clock, direct transportation to and from Masjid Al-Haram, enabling Hajj pilgrims to fully devote themselves to their sacred obligations.

The mission plans to increase the number of buses to 360 once all intending Pakistani pilgrims have arrived in Makkah, in anticipation of the upcoming Hajj set to commence on June 26.

Bus stops have been strategically positioned at various locations surrounding Haram Sharif, including Ajyad, Ghaza, Jorwal, and Kudai.

Furthermore, the mission has appointed 28 guides to provide pilgrims with instructions on both internal and external routes of the Haram Sharif.

Director Moavineen e Hujjaj Sajjad Haider Yaldram said that in Masquota, buses are organized sector-wise and labeled for easy identification of intending pilgrims.

The arrangement of buses is orderly to facilitate efficient pick-up.

Director Moavineen e Hujjaj Sajjad Haider Yaldram commended Moavineen's exceptional services in assisting and supporting the pilgrims.

Director Hajj Makkah, Faheem Khan Afridi said comprehensive transportation guidelines have been issued at each building.

Additional buses will be deployed in Masquota to meet the transportation needs of all pilgrims, ensuring their adequate accommodation and smooth journey.

Spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Muhammad Umer Butt told APP that the designated pick-up times have already been communicated to the pilgrims in each building.

For the pilgrims residing in sectors 2, 5, 6, and 7, the pick-up point is the bus stop near the entry, exit point of the Haram Sharif known as Bab e Abdul Aziz.

Similarly, the pilgrims residing in sector 4 are being picked up from either Bab e Salam or the gates of Safa and Marva. As for the residents of sector 8, they are being picked up from the gate of Haram Sharif known as Bab e Abdul Aziz.

In January, Saudi Arabia reinstated Pakistan's pre-pandemic Hajj quota, allowing 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims to participate in the annual Islamic religious ritual. Moreover, the kingdom removed the previous age limit of 65 years, permitting individuals of all ages to embark on this sacred journey.

The government hajj scheme will accommodate approximately 80,000 pilgrims out of Pakistan's total Hajj quota, with the remaining intending pilgrims choosing private Hajj Gruop Organisers (HGO) to undertake the pilgrimage, ensuring that all can fulfill their religious duties.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Makkah Saudi Arabia January June Afridi Mosque All From Government

Recent Stories

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to develop and test new technolog ..

2 minutes ago
 Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Gov ..

Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Governor officially takes office

1 hour ago
 4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving ..

4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan fulfills all necessary conditions of IMF: ..

Pakistan fulfills all necessary conditions of IMF: Dar

2 hours ago
 Kajol shocks fans with social media break, deletes ..

Kajol shocks fans with social media break, deletes Instagram posts

2 hours ago
 PTI chief to be interrogated on May 9 incidents, c ..

PTI chief to be interrogated on May 9 incidents, claims Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.