Round-the-Clock Bus service provides seamless transportation to Hajj pilgrim

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Hajj mission is providing streamlined transportation services to Pakistani pilgrims this year, with a fleet of 190 buses ensuring round-the-clock, direct transportation to and from Masjid Al-Haram, enabling Hajj pilgrims to fully devote themselves to their sacred obligations.

The mission plans to increase the number of buses to 360 once all intending Pakistani pilgrims have arrived in Makkah, in anticipation of the upcoming Hajj set to commence on June 26.

Bus stops have been strategically positioned at various locations surrounding Haram Sharif, including Ajyad, Ghaza, Jorwal, and Kudai.

Furthermore, the mission has appointed 28 guides to provide pilgrims with instructions on both internal and external routes of the Haram Sharif.

Director Moavineen e Hujjaj Sajjad Haider Yaldram said that in Masquota, buses are organized sector-wise and labeled for easy identification of intending pilgrims.

The arrangement of buses is orderly to facilitate efficient pick-up.

Director Moavineen e Hujjaj Sajjad Haider Yaldram commended Moavineen's exceptional services in assisting and supporting the pilgrims.

Director Hajj Makkah, Faheem Khan Afridi said comprehensive transportation guidelines have been issued at each building.

Additional buses will be deployed in Masquota to meet the transportation needs of all pilgrims, ensuring their adequate accommodation and smooth journey.

Spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Muhammad Umer Butt told APP that the designated pick-up times have already been communicated to the pilgrims in each building.

For the pilgrims residing in sectors 2, 5, 6, and 7, the pick-up point is the bus stop near the entry, exit point of the Haram Sharif known as Bab e Abdul Aziz.

Similarly, the pilgrims residing in sector 4 are being picked up from either Bab e Salam or the gates of Safa and Marva. As for the residents of sector 8, they are being picked up from the gate of Haram Sharif known as Bab e Abdul Aziz.

In January, Saudi Arabia reinstated Pakistan's pre-pandemic Hajj quota, allowing 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims to participate in the annual Islamic religious ritual. Moreover, the kingdom removed the previous age limit of 65 years, permitting individuals of all ages to embark on this sacred journey.

The government hajj scheme will accommodate approximately 80,000 pilgrims out of Pakistan's total Hajj quota, with the remaining intending pilgrims choosing private Hajj Gruop Organisers (HGO) to undertake the pilgrimage, ensuring that all can fulfill their religious duties.

