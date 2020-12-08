HONG KONG, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in Asia-Pacific countries as India reported 26,567 new cases on Tuesday while Indonesia confirmed 5,292 new cases.

India's COVID-19 tally reached 9,703,770 as 26,567 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the health ministry.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 140,958 as 385 COVID-19 patients died since Monday morning.

According to the health ministry, India crossed a significant milestone on Monday as the active caseload fell below 400,000-mark after 140 days, and the daily fatalities fell below 400 after 157 days.

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,292 within one day to 586,842, with the death toll adding by 133 to 18,000, the Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, 4,295 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 483,497.

The number of COVID-19 infections in the Philippines rose to 442,785 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,400 new cases.

The DOH said 139 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 408,790.

The death toll climbed to 8,670 after 98 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The Philippines has been reporting less than 2,000 daily cases since Nov. 10, except on Nov. 29, on which 2,076 new cases were reported.

However, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said, "there is a spike still" of cases.

Malaysia reported 1,012 new infections, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, bringing the national total to 75,306.

Four new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 388.

Another 1,750 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 64,056, or 85.1 percent of all cases.

South Korea reported 594 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Monday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 38,755.

The daily caseload hovered around 600 in recent days, rising in triple digits for 31 days since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

The daily average number of infections for the past week was 586.1.