SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :South Korea's employment growth continued to slow down owing to the manufacturing industry's slump and the faltering real estate market, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The number of employed people aged 15 or higher stood at 28,812,000 in June, up 333,000 from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

Employment kept rising for the 28th successive month, but it was slower than the increase of 469,000 in March, 354,000 in April and 351,000 in May.

The slower growth came as uncertainties mounted over the economy due to the manufacturing export fall and the higher interest rates leading to the housing market downturn.

The number of jobs among manufacturers shrank 10,000 in June from a year earlier, keeping a downward trend for the sixth consecutive month.

Jobs in the construction sector were reduced 62,000 last month, but employment in the health and social welfare services and the lodging and eatery sectors grew 126,000 and 116,000, respectively.

The overall job growth was led by the elderly people. Except for employment among those aged 60 or higher, last month's jobs declined compared to the same month of last year.

The number of jobs for those aged 60 or older jumped 343,000 in June from a year earlier, but the figures for those in their 20s and 40s retreated 103,000 and 34,000, respectively.

The number of regular employees climbed 546,000, but the readings for irregular workers and daily laborers shrank 133,000 and 115,000 last month.

The number of the self-employed who hired workers increased 15,000, and the figure for the self-employed without employees gained 81,000.

The employment rate for those aged 15 or higher rose 0.6 percentage points over the year to 63.5 percent in June, and the OECD-method hiring rate for those aged 15-64 went up 0.8 percentage points to 69.9 percent.

The number of those unemployed came in at 807,000 in June, down 81,000 from a year earlier. The jobless rate declined 0.3 percentage points to 2.7 percent.

The expanded jobless rate slipped 1.7 percentage points to 8.9 percent last month, and the rate for those aged 15-29 slumped 2.6 percentage points to 17.0 percent.

The official unemployment rate gauges those who are immediately available for work but failed to get a job for the past four weeks despite efforts to seek a job actively.

The expanded jobless rate, called labor underutilization indicator, adds those who are discouraged from searching for a job, those who work part-time against their will to work full-time, and those who prepare to get a job after college graduation, to the official unemployment rate.

The economically inactive population, who had no willingness to seek a job and remained unemployed, went down 118,000 over the year to 15,765,000 in June.

The reading for discouraged jobseekers diminished 91,000 to 343,000 last month.

The number of the "take-a-rest" group, who replied that they took a rest during a job survey period, gained 175,000 to 2,245,000.

The take-a-rest group is considered important as it can include those who are too discouraged to seek a job for an extended period.