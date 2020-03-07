Melbourne, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Routes to the final of the women's Twenty20 World Cup between Australia and India at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Sunday: India Group A - bt Australia by 17 runs.

India 132-4; Australia 115 - bt Bangladesh by 18 runs. India 142-6; Bangladesh 124-8 - bt New Zealand by 4 runs. India 133-8; New Zealand 130-6 - bt Sri Lanka by seven wickets.

India 116-3; Sri Lanka 113-9 Semi-final - v England.

Match abandoned due to rain. India progressed as highest-placed team from group Australia Group A - lost to India by 17 runs. Australia 115; India 132-4 - bt Sri Lanka by 5 wickets. Australia 123-5; Sri Lanka 122-6 - bt Bangladesh by 86 runs.

Australia 189-1; Bangladesh 103-9 - bt New Zealand by 4 runs. Australia 155-5; New Zealand 151-7Semi-final- bt South Africa by 5 runs. Australia 135-5; South Africa 92-5 (revised DLS target).