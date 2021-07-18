UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rovanpera Becomes Youngest WRC Race Winner With Estona Rally Victory

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Rovanpera becomes youngest WRC race winner with Estona Rally victory

Tartu, Estonia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Kalle Rovanpera, a 20-year-old Finn, became the youngest winner in the World Rally Championship when he took the Estonia Rally on Sunday.

Rovanpara beat Hyundai's Craig Breen by almost a minute and broke the record of another Finn, Jari-Matti Latvala, now his boss at Toyota, who was 22 when he won his first victory in Sweden in 2008.

Belgian Thierry Neuville finished third place 1min 12sec behind as seven-time champion Sebastien Ogier finished fourth to extend his overall lead in the drivers' championship to 37 points over Welshman Elfyn Evans who was fifth.

Related Topics

World Lead Craig Estonia Sweden Sunday Toyota Hyundai

Recent Stories

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

27 minutes ago

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha working hours for all i ..

57 minutes ago

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

1 hour ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid commends successful completion ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.