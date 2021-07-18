Rovanpera on edge of first WRC win in Estonia Rally

(@FahadShabbir)

Kalle Rovanpera was on the verge of a first WRC victory going into Sunday's final stage at the Estonia Rally with Craig Breen trailing just under a minute in second place.

Finn Rovanpera, 20, who lives in Estonia, has been in the lead since Friday's fourth stage and holds a weekend-high 54.5-second lead over Irishman Breen.

Rovanpera, who made his WRC debut at 16, would become its youngest ever winner, breaking the record of another Finn, Jari-Matti Latvala, now his boss at Toyota, who was 22 when he won his inaugural victory in Sweden in 2008.

Last year Rovanpera was the youngest driver to reach the podium when he finished third in Sweden.

He conserved his overnight lead by finishing between third and fifth on all the morning stages.

Hyundai's Breen, 31, made his debut in WRC in 2009 but has never finished better than second, a result he last achieved in Estonia last season.

Belgian Thierry Neuville of Hyundai is third, 1min 19sec behind, after winning three of the morning stages and finishing second in the other two.

French world champion Sebastien Ogier of Toyota trails by another 10 seconds.

Welshman Elfyn Evans is fifth. He trails team-mate Ogier by 34 points in the drivers' championship.

Home hope and four-time race winner Ott Tanak, won two stages on Sunday but is more than an hour slower than Rovanpera after temporarily abandoning on Friday following three punctures.