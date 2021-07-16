UrduPoint.com
Rovanpera Stretches Estonia Rally Lead As Tanak Out For The Day

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Rovanpera stretches Estonia Rally lead as Tanak out for the day

Tartu, Estonia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Toyota's Finn Kalle Rovanpera held on to the Estonia Rally lead after Friday's early session as four-time former winner and home hope Ott Tanak abandoned for the day.

Rovanpera, 20, extended his overnight advantage from 0.1 seconds to 4.8sec on Ireland's Craig Breen in second place with seven-time world champion Sebastien Ogier in third 33.

5 seconds behind the leader after the day's first four special stages.

Hyundai's Tanak, who won the last of his Estonia Rallies in September, suffered three punctures and was forced to stop due to a lack of safety tyres and will resume on Saturday with a penalty for each special missed.

M-Sport's Briton Gus Greensmith also withdrew due to a puncture and Toyota's Japense driver Takamoto Katsuta pulled out due to an injury to his Finnish co-driver Teemu Suninen.

There are four more specials scheduled later on Friday.

