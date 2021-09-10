UrduPoint.com

Rovanpera Tops Leaderboard In Acropolis Rally

Athens, Greece, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Kalle Rovanpera flew to the top of the leaderboard after Friday's first two stages of the Acropolis Rally, through the dust and gravel around 80 kilometres west of Athens.

The 20-year-old Finn was lying fourth overall after the day's opening stage at Aghii Theodori which was won by Ott Tanak in his Hyundai.

But he dropped the hammer on his Toyota on the rocky roads around Loutraki, close to the Corinth Canal, and pulled out the fastest time in the 19.40km stage to lead Tanak by three seconds.

All of the frontrunners chose to run on hard tyres on the dry, craggy surfaces which were in stark contrast to Thursday's spectacular opening through the streets of Athens.

"Tricky conditions with the grip with this tyre," said Ravanpera.

"I still have to think how to drive with the car and the tyre and not use it too much.

The second stage was a bit better. I saw the tyre wear after SS1 and I could know and manage what to do. I tried to push a bit." Championship leader Sebastien Ogier won Thursday's showpiece opener which gave him the dubious honour of opening the road on Friday.

The Frenchman did a good job and remains very much in contention, hovering just 1.3sec behind Tanak in third.

Ogier's Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans had a bad morning, however, slipping to 13th after running into transmission troubles which en route to Loutraki for the second stage of the morning.

He incurred a 40sec penalty for starting late after which his car appeared to be jammed in gear, causing him to concede over a minute.

Hyundai's Dani Sordo incurred a 10sec penalty for a jump start in Loutraki. He lies fourth with teammate Thierry Neuville fifth.

