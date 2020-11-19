Row over rule of law infects EU virus summit

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Hungary and Poland's opposition to Brussels' oversight over the rule of law will be top of the EU summit agenda Thursday, sidelining efforts to tackle the coronavirus epidemic.

EU member states had planned to share the lessons learned in the first year of the pandemic and discuss a strategy to prevent a third wave of infections in the first months of 2021.

The leaders were also expected to take the temperature of post-Brexit trade talks, with time fast running out to strike a deal with Britain before it leaves the single market on January 1.

But this week Warsaw and Budapest -- now with the support of Slovenia -- blocked the adoption of the bloc's combined 1.8-trillion-euro ($2.1 trillion) post-virus recovery plan and long-term budget.