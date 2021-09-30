UrduPoint.com

Rowing Guru Grobler Joins France Ahead Of Paris Olympics

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 12:50 AM

Paris, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Jurgen Grobler, the former East Germany rowing coach who led Britain to a host of Olympic gold medal successes, has joined the France setup ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Grobler, 75, who oversaw the training programme that made Steve Redgrave a five-time gold medallist, parted ways with the British team before this year's Tokyo Olympics where they flopped, failing to win a single gold medal.

In all Grobler has coached 12 gold medal-winning teams or individuals, starting with communist East Germany at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

France won one gold medal and one silver in rowing in Tokyo.

The French rowing federation said Grobler would be "executive consultant for high performance".

"On the back of the results in Tokyo this summer, French rowing hopes to use the knowledge and experience of Jurgen Grobler to continue on this road as we head towards Paris 2024," the federation said in a statement.

Redgrave worked as a consultant for China's rowing team at the Tokyo Olympics.

