UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Royal Caribbean Delays Trip After 8 Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:00 PM

Royal Caribbean delays trip after 8 crew test Covid-19 positive

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Royal Caribbean is pushing back the maiden voyage of a new ship by a month after eight crew members tested positive for Covid-19, the company's chief executive said.

"Two steps forward and one step back!" Chief Executive Michael Bayley said in a Facebook post Tuesday night that announced the delay for the inaugural trip of "Odyssey of the Seas." "During routine testing, eight crew members received a positive test result for Covid-19," Bayley said.

"The eight crew members, six of whom were asymptomatic and two with mild symptoms, were quarantined and are being closely monitored by our medical team." All 1,400 crew members were vaccinated on June 4 and will be considered fully vaccinated on June 18.

The test results came after the staff was vaccinated but before the shots were fully effective, Bayley said.

The Odyssey voyage, is now set to depart from Port Everglades, Florida on July 31 instead of July 3.

The delay comes just days after Royal Caribbean's Celebrity Millennium trip had two cases of Covid-19.

The trip, which had departed from the Caribbean island of St. Maarten on June 5, was the first by a major cruise ship to depart North America since the pandemic.

Everyone on the cruise had been vaccinated, including all crew, the company said.

Celebrity Edge, another Royal Caribbean ship, is scheduled to undertake the first major voyage from an American port since the pandemic on June 6 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Related Topics

Facebook Company Fort Lauderdale Florida June July Post All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

19 minutes ago

UAE hosts 11th meeting of IORA&#039;s CSO Committe ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister discuss ..

2 hours ago

Putin Says Navalny Knew Not Informing of Whereabou ..

2 hours ago

UN Looks Forward to Learning More About Outcomes o ..

2 hours ago

DC for comprehensive plan to solve traffic congest ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.