Royal Commission For Yanbu Wins Arab Award For Operation, Maintenance

January 11, 2023

Royal Commission for Yanbu Wins Arab Award for Operation, Maintenance

Yanbu, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Royal Commission for Yanbu won the Arab Award for Operation and Maintenance in its third branch, after chosen as the best body that supported the role of maintenance in sustainability, environment and clean energy for 2022 at the level of Arab world.

This came on the sidelines of the activities of the International Conference on Operation and Maintenance, being hosted by Riyadh on January 9-11 under the theme "The Role of Maintenance in Sustainability, Environment and Clean Energy".

The Arab Award for Operation and Maintenance aims to encourage the best practices in the implementation and performance of operation and maintenance work in the Arab countries, with the aim of raising the level of performance of workers and companies in this field, encouraging initiatives and creativity in the public and private sectors, and demonstrating and presenting successful effective experiences and applications to establish the importance of operation and maintenance, in addition to spreading the culture of excellence in the operation and maintenance sector in the Arab world by measuring the extent of progress and development in the performance of the entities operating in the operation and maintenance sector, and the extent to which they apply international standards and best practices, and helping institutions and individuals to continuously improve the quality of their work and performance.

Yanbu Royal Commission governorate comes as part of the ongoing support of the prudent leadership of the Royal Commission to raise the level of quality of life in Yanbu Industrial City, and keep pace with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

