UrduPoint.com

Royal Mail Plans Up To 10,000 Job Cuts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Royal Mail plans up to 10,000 job cuts

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :British postal operator Royal Mail on Friday unveiled plans to axe up to 10,000 jobs, blaming the move partly on ongoing staff strikes that contributed to a first-half loss.

The announcement came one day after staff staged the first of 19 walkouts targeting the critical run-up to Christmas, joining several other sectors carrying out industrial action as sky-high inflation erodes the value of wages.

Royal Mail's job cuts follow "the impact of industrial action, delays in delivering agreed productivity improvements and lower parcel volumes", its parent group said in a results statement, sending shares tanking.

"Our operational full-time employee workforce will need to reduce by an estimated 10,000 by the end of August 2023," International Distributions Services added alongside news it had plunged into the red.

The planned job losses comprise almost seven percent of Royal Mail's total workforce of 150,000 people.

The restructuring includes up to 6,000 compulsory redundancies.

The group suffered an operating loss of £219 million ($245 million) in the six months to the end of September, it added Friday.

That contrasted sharply with profit of £235 million a year earlier, when it was buoyed by strong parcel demand during the pandemic.

"It now expects full-year losses to hit £350 million, which is the figure it had hoped to make in cost savings before the strikes erupted," noted Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The threat of further strike action beyond Christmas "means that no certainty can be given over the full year outlook for the group as a whole", she added.

Royal Mail said full-year operating losses could increase to £450 million should "customers move volume away for longer periods" as a result of strike action.

The share price of International Distributions Services slumped more than 13 percent to 182 pence in London trading following the update.

Related Topics

Christmas Job London Price August September Market Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Electricity generation, supply restored in the cou ..

Electricity generation, supply restored in the country: Power Division

42 seconds ago
 IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continu ..

IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continued support

9 minutes ago
 China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: ..

China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

17 minutes ago
 Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are t ..

Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are the basic units of a welfare st ..

59 minutes ago
 vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest â€” A Chanc ..

Vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest â€” A Chance to Win Cash Prizes and Amazi ..

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social med ..

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social media

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.