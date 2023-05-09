Royal order promotes, appoints 12 Judges from Board of Grievances

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has issued a royal order promoting two judges and appointing 10 to the board of Grievances.

President of the Board of Grievances and Chairman of the Administrative Judicial Council Dr.

Khalid Al-Youssef said that the royal order attests to the keenness of the leadership to support the judiciary with competent appointees, to see its performance and workflow improve to reach the distinction that the leadership aspires to, and that those in charge of the Board of Grievances will work hard to ensure the quality and efficiency of all the work of the administrative judiciary.