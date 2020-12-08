UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Royal Railway Row Over Willam And Kate's UK Covid Tour

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

Royal railway row over Willam and Kate's UK Covid tour

London, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :A royal rail tour of Britain by Prince William and his wife Kate has caused controversy after criticism from politicians in Scotland and Wales because of coronavirus travel restrictions.

The couple stopped in Cardiff on Tuesday on the second leg of a 1,250-mile (2,000-kilometre) tour in the royal train to thank key workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

But before their arrival, Welsh health minister Vaughan Gething told the BBC he would prefer it if "no-one was having unnecessary visits".

That came a day after Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon appeared to give the couple a cold reception as they stopped off in Edinburgh.

The devolved governments in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are all responsible for health policy and have implemented different restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

That includes curbs on all but essential travel between all four UK countries.

Gething said he was not "particularly bothered or interested" when asked if William and Kate should travel to Wales.

But he added the visit should not be used as an "excuse" for people to say they were "confused" by the current guidelines.

Sturgeon said royal officials had been told about restrictions on crossing the border from England.

"We made sure that the royal household were aware, as you would expect, of all of the restrictions in place in Scotland," she added.

The British government in London has refrained from criticising William, who is Queen Elizabeth II's grandson and second in line to the throne, and his wife Kate.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said the trip was "obviously a matter for the palace".

The government had "set out clearly" restrictions to try to stop the spread of the virus and was asking the public to abide by it.

Related Topics

Visit Wife London Edinburgh Cardiff Wales Ireland United Kingdom Turkish Lira Border All From Government Prince William Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority partners with du fo ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority signs partnership agre ..

1 hour ago

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahi ..

2 hours ago

Expert-led workshops at SEF 2020 cultivate more im ..

2 hours ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

2 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.