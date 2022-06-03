UrduPoint.com

Royals Lead Thanksgiving Service For Queen Elizabeth II

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Royals lead thanksgiving service for Queen Elizabeth II

London, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were on Friday expected to make their first public appearance in Britain in two years, at a Platinum Jubilee church service for Queen Elizabeth II.

But hopes the family would re-unite altogether were scuppered after his grandmother was forced to pull out after suffering "some discomfort" at Thursday's kick off to four days of celebrations.

The 96-year-old monarch has been dogged by difficulties standing and walking that have forced her to cancel a slew of engagements since last year.

On Thursday, she made two public appearances on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in central London after the Trooping the Colour military parade.

In the evening, she was at Windsor Castle for a ceremony to light beacons across the country and the Commonwealth of 54 nations that she also heads.

Her withdrawal, which the palace said she took with "great reluctance", puts her appearance at The Derby on Saturday in doubt.

The queen has only missed the showpiece flat-racing event three times in her 70-year reign, most recently in 2020 when spectators were barred due to Covid.

