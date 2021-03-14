UrduPoint.com
Roy's 46 Guides England To 164-6 In Second India T20

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 09:00 PM

Ahmedabad, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Opener Jason Roy scored 46 as England made 164 for six in the second Twenty20 International against India on Sunday.

Roy put on 63 for the second wicket with Dawid Malan (24) after England, who lead the five-match series 1-0, were put into bat first in Ahmedabad.

India's fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar broke through in the third ball of the match to send back Jos Buttler leg before wicket for a first-ball duck.

Roy, who scored 49 in England's opening win on Friday, missed out on another fifty after getting caught at deep square leg off Washington Sundar.

Sundar struck again in his next over to claim Jonny Bairstow for 20 and medium-pacer Shardul Thakur cut short skipper Eoin Morgan's stay after getting him caught on a slower delivery. Morgan made 28.

Ben Stokes hit 24 before falling to Thakur in the final over as India checked the scoring by giving away just 35 runs in the final 30 deliveries.

