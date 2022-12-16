RPO Dera reviews security measures at Majikhel check post Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer(RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Saleem Marwat on Friday visited Manjikhel check post of Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police Station Tank and reviewed the security measures.

Accompanied by SP Investigation Shabbir Khan, the RPO thoroughly reviewed the check post building and security situation.

He inspected the security trench dug around the check post, building, residential barracks and guard place (santri posh) during his visit to the check post.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that making check-posts strong and secure were the need of the hour in view of the current law and order situation for the safety of police personnel.

He instructed the repair of the check post to further improve the facilities and security of the police.

He said the main duty of the police was to protect the life and property of the people, so they should perform their duty, honestly.

He met the police personnel posted at the check post and they urged them to serve people in line with the motto by performing professional affairs with hard work and dedication and duty.

He said,"It is mandatory to wear a bullet proof jacket and helmet during duty, to show no negligence during duty and perform it by being alert according to the current situation."