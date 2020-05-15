UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 0.5 Mln Donation Cheque For Corona Relief Presented To PM

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 02:20 PM

Rs 0.5 mln donation cheque for Corona Relief presented to PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Speaker Pukhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Friday presented Prime Minister Imran Khan a donation cheque of Rs 0.5 million on behalf of Ibrahimi Trust Peshawer for the Corona Relief Fund.

Khan Zaman Sarwar, Chairman of Al Ibrahimi Group of companies and also member of AbuDhabi Chamber of Commerce, had pledged the donation in a live telethon held for the Prime Minister's fund-raising to fight COVID-19· The prime minister appreciated Ibrahimi Trust for contributing towards the Corona Relief Fund.

Mushtaq Ghani also briefed the prime minister about KPK Assembly's annual audit of public accounts committee where Rs 5 billion were fixed as recovery in audit paras with different departments.

He said during last fiscal year, Rs 120 million were saved under the government's austerity drive.

The prime minister lauded the efforts made by the KPK government to save public exchequer.

\932

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber Commerce Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

â€˜FBRâ€™s proposal for tax collection do not refl ..

7 minutes ago

Asian markets mixed at end of a uneasy week

46 minutes ago

MNA Munir Orakzai fell ill during NA session today

1 hour ago

Belgian giant Solvay to shut two UK and US plants

46 minutes ago

Locust attack damages crops badly in Muzaffargarh

46 minutes ago

European equities rebound in early deals

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.