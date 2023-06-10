Rs 214.547bln earmarked for health services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his budget speech that the budget estimates for 2023-24 for health services have been proposed to be Rs 214.547 billion, for non-development activities against the budget estimates of Rs196.

454 billion for the financial year 2022-23.

He said, 'We have spent more than Rs233 billion in CFY 2022-23 to provide state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure and easily accessible health facilities to the general public and running programs for prevention and control of diseases.