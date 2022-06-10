UrduPoint.com

Rs 2.48 Bln Earmarked For 15 Aviation Sector Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Rs 2.48 bln earmarked for 15 aviation sector projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government on Friday earmarked over Rs 2.484 billion funds, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2022-23) for 10 ongoing and 5 new schemes to ensure improved services in the aviation sector.

According to the budgetary documents, the government allocated Rs 2.303 billion for 10 ongoing schemes, out of which Rs 60 million would be spent on construction of Airport Security Force Camp at Islamabad International Airport, Rs 29.871 million for building barrack accommodation for ASP personnel along with Mess and allied facilities, ladies rest room, MT, Store, Kote Magazine, Quarterguard and OC accommodation/room at Skardu Airport, Rs4 million for construction of Barrack accommodation for ASF personnel along with Mess and allied facilities, MT, Store, Visitors Room, Ladies Rest Room, Kote Magazine, Quarter Guard, and OC accommodation/Room at Chitral Airport, Rs 5 million for construction of double storey Barracks for ASF at Faisalabad Airport, Rs 5 million for construction of Rain Water Harvesting Kasana Dam at Islamabad International Airport, Rs 25 million for for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Karachi, Rs580 million for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Multan, Rs 10 million for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Sukkur, Rs 2 billion for new Gwadar International Airport (NGIA project), Rs 150 million for up-gradation of ASF academy, Karachi and Rs 15 million for up-gradation of ASF Academy, Karachi (Feasibility & Supervision).

Similarly, Rs 181 million have been earmarked for five new schemes, under which Rs 61 million would be utilized for construction of ASF (Airport Security Force) Accommodation at Turbat Airport, Rs10 million for construction of Kote Quarter Guard & Magazine at Panjgur Airport, Rs 5 million for establishment of Basic Aerodrome Facilities at Mansehra - Acquisition of Land for Construction/Establishment of Airport at Mansehra, Rs 5 million for establishment of New Meteorological Observatory at Naran and Hostel for Operational Staff at Balakot and Rs100 million for extension/up-gradation of Bannu Airport for A320/B737 or equivalent Aircraft Operation Phase-I (Land Acquisition).

Related Topics

Karachi Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Bannu Water Dam Gwadar Mansehra Turbat Sukkur Chitral Skardu Panjgur Balakot Government Billion Million Airport

Recent Stories

The 6.6-inch FHD Fullscreen Display of realme C35 ..

The 6.6-inch FHD Fullscreen Display of realme C35 Towers over its Competitors

1 hour ago
 Funeral prayer, burial of Dr Aamir Liaqat Hussain ..

Funeral prayer, burial of Dr Aamir Liaqat Hussain delayed

1 hour ago
 PM announces to provide solar panels to domestic c ..

PM announces to provide solar panels to domestic consumers

3 hours ago
 WB expresses desire to work with Pakistan on women ..

WB expresses desire to work with Pakistan on women empowerment

4 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strat ..

Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strategy

5 hours ago
 Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warran ..

Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Yasmin Rashid, Shafqat M ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.