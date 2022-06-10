Rs 2.48 bln earmarked for 15 aviation sector projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government on Friday earmarked over Rs 2.484 billion funds, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2022-23) for 10 ongoing and 5 new schemes to ensure improved services in the aviation sector.

According to the budgetary documents, the government allocated Rs 2.303 billion for 10 ongoing schemes, out of which Rs 60 million would be spent on construction of Airport Security Force Camp at Islamabad International Airport, Rs 29.871 million for building barrack accommodation for ASP personnel along with Mess and allied facilities, ladies rest room, MT, Store, Kote Magazine, Quarterguard and OC accommodation/room at Skardu Airport, Rs4 million for construction of Barrack accommodation for ASF personnel along with Mess and allied facilities, MT, Store, Visitors Room, Ladies Rest Room, Kote Magazine, Quarter Guard, and OC accommodation/Room at Chitral Airport, Rs 5 million for construction of double storey Barracks for ASF at Faisalabad Airport, Rs 5 million for construction of Rain Water Harvesting Kasana Dam at Islamabad International Airport, Rs 25 million for for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Karachi, Rs580 million for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Multan, Rs 10 million for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Sukkur, Rs 2 billion for new Gwadar International Airport (NGIA project), Rs 150 million for up-gradation of ASF academy, Karachi and Rs 15 million for up-gradation of ASF Academy, Karachi (Feasibility & Supervision).

Similarly, Rs 181 million have been earmarked for five new schemes, under which Rs 61 million would be utilized for construction of ASF (Airport Security Force) Accommodation at Turbat Airport, Rs10 million for construction of Kote Quarter Guard & Magazine at Panjgur Airport, Rs 5 million for establishment of Basic Aerodrome Facilities at Mansehra - Acquisition of Land for Construction/Establishment of Airport at Mansehra, Rs 5 million for establishment of New Meteorological Observatory at Naran and Hostel for Operational Staff at Balakot and Rs100 million for extension/up-gradation of Bannu Airport for A320/B737 or equivalent Aircraft Operation Phase-I (Land Acquisition).