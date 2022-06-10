Rs 25.9906 billion earmarked for PAEC in PSDP 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government has allocated a total of Rs 25.9906 billion for the projects of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23.

A total of Rs 24.090 billion has been earmarked for 17 ongoing schemes while Rs 1.9 billion has been allocated for three new schemes of PAEC.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs 15.8224 billion has been allocated for Karachi Coastal Power Project (Unit 1 & 2), Rs 1.795 billion for Upgradation of Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital-KIRAN, Karachi, Rs 1.2 billion for Pakistan Research Reactor-3 (10MWth upgradable to 20 MWth) and Rs. 934.32 million for Gujranwala Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Radiotherapy (GINUM), Phase-II.

A total of Rs 900 million has been earmarked for Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AECHAJK), Rs 775.922 million for Upgradation of BINO, Bahawalpur and Rs 500 million for Upgradation of INMOL, Lahore.

Rs 487.008 million has been allocated for Detailed Exploration of Uranium Resources in Bannu Basin & Kohat Plateau (Phase-IV) and Rs 416.522 million for National Electronics Complex of Pakistan (Phase-I), NESCOM, Islamabad.

Among the new schemes, Rs one billion has been allocated for Upgradation of AEMC, Karachi (Phase-II), Rs 600 million for Upgradation of NIMRA, Jamshoro and Rs 300 million for LEU Based Mo-99 Production Facility (MPF).