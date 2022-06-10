Rs 289 mln earmarked for PNRA under PSDP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government has allocated Rs 289.890 million for the two ongoing schemes of the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23.

According to budgetary documents issued here on Friday, Rs189.

890 million has been allocated for Re-enforcement of PNRA's Capacity and Regulatory Oversight against vulnerabilities of Digitized Control and Cyber Threats Islamabad, Karachi, Mianwali while Rs 100 million for Establishment of Regional Nuclear Safety Inspectorate at Lahore.