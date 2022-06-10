UrduPoint.com

Rs 3472.420 Million Earmarked In PSDP For IPC Division's Sport Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2022

Rs 3472.420 million earmarked in PSDP for IPC Division's sport schemes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal government has allocated Rs 3472.420 million for the ongoing and new sport schemes of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the financial year 2022-23.

As per the PSDP document, Rs 2056.420 million have been earmarked for the ongoing schemes of the IPC division and Rs1416 million for the new schemes.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs126.292 million were allocated for establishment of Bio Mechanical Lab at Pakistan Sports Complex (PSC) Islamabad, Rs 465.566 million for rehabilitation of existing facilities at PSC Islamabad for preparation/holding of South Asian Games 2021-22, Rs 531.466 million for replacement of synthetic hockey turfs in seven cities including, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Wah Cantt, Peshawar, Quetta, Muzaffarabad and Swat.

Similarly, the government has allocated Rs 400 million for the construction of National Sports City at Narowal, Rs 100 million for the construction/rehabilitation/revamping of roads, footpaths, main gates, security systems and landscaping at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad, Rs 50 million for hiring of foreign coaches for training of national athletic for participation in the mega events and purchase of sports equipment, Rs 125 million for laying of synthetic athletic track/football ground, sprinkling system and flood lights at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi, Rs 100 million for organization of national training camps for preparation/participation in international sports mega events at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, Rs 100 million for rehabilitation/up-gradation of existing facilities at PSB coaching centre at Karachi, Rs 56.

096 for construction of PSB coaching centre at Skardu (PC-II), Rs 1 million for construction of players hostel at PSB coaching centre, Karachi and Rs 1 million for construction of pavilion in Qilla Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium, Multan.

Under the new schemes, the government has allocated Rs 1000 million for establishment of 250 mini sports complexes, Rs 200 million for holding of National Games, Rs 5 million for revamping and provision of sports facilities at Kashmore and Rs 1 million for rehabilitation/upgradation of existing facilities at PSB coaching centre, Quetta.

