Rs. 500 mln earmarked for PA&SSD in PSDP 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government has allocated only Rs 500 million for the two ongoing schemes of the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PA&SSD) in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23.

According to budgetary documents issued on Friday, Rs. 421 million has been earmarked for the ongoing scheme of Benazir Income Support Program (Ehsaas Tahafuz Program) while Rs. 78.61 million has been allocated for the Monitoring and Evaluation Unit for BISP (Ehsaas Delivery Unit).

No amount has been allocated for any new scheme of the division.