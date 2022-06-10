UrduPoint.com

Rs 6.33b Allocated In PSDP For IT, Telecom Division

Published June 10, 2022

Rs 6.33b allocated in PSDP for IT, Telecom division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal government has allocated Rs 6330.696 million in the public sector development programme (PSDP) for the financial year 2022-23 for ongoing and new schemes of the Information Technology and Telecom Division.

Rs 5,380.696 million were allocated for 31 ongoing schemes, while the allocation for five new schemes was Rs 950 million.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs 719 million was earmarked for Technology Park Development Project Islamabad, Rs 320 million for High Impact Skill Bootcamp Islamabad and Karachi, and Rs 300 million each for Protection and Upgradation of Pak-China Phase-I OFC Project for establishment of Cross border connectivity project AJK and GB, Upgradation of Existing TDM Based Backhaul Microwave with IP Based Backhaul Microwave Network in AJK and GB (SCO) and Upgradation of Transmission Network and Replacement of Optical Fiber Cable in AJK and GB.

The allocation of new schemes included Rs 500 million for Establishment of Four Knowledge Park, Rs 250 million for Expansion of GPON FTTH Service in New and Existing Cities and Rs 100 million for Digital Economy Enhancement Project.

