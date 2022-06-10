Rs 807.500 million allocated for BOI in PSDP 2022-23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government has allocated Rs 807.500 million in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23 for one on-going scheme and two new schemes for the board of Investment (BOI).

According to the budgetary documents issued here on Friday, the government has allocated Rs107.

500 million for one on-going scheme on 'Establishment of Projects Management Unit (PMU) on China Pakistan Economic Corridor-Industrial Cooperation Development Project (CPEC-ICDP) and total estimated cost of Rs700 million allocated for two new schemes on on-going schemes.

In two new schemes for BOI, including 'Feasibility Study and Acquisition of Land for the Islamabad Model Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and Sector Mapping and Regulatory Transformation (SMART) also allocated in PSDP 2022-23 for the growth of the Industrial sector in the country.