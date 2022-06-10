UrduPoint.com

Rs 900 Mln Allocated For Establishment Division Under PSDP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Rs 900 mln allocated for Establishment Division under PSDP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The federal government in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for FY 2022-23 has allocated Rs 900 million for the Establishment Division, which also included a new scheme of Rs 100 million of Civil Servants Leadership Development Programme.

Rs 50 million earmarked for computer based testing (CBT) for various test/exams conducted by Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), Rs 11.7 million for construction of 28 new attached washrooms in Punjab Hostel at CSA, Walton Campus Lahore,Rs 10 million for construction of second floor of Bolan Hostel at Civil Services academy Walton Lahore, Rs 5 million for establishment of IT Wing and Online Training Facility at NSPP, Lahore.

Rs 225 million earmarked for establishment of National Institute of Management (NIM) in SAARC building Islamabad, Rs 270 million for Institutional Strengthening and augmentation of training and research facilities of national school of Public Policy Lahore, Rs 206 million earmarked for strengthening of training activities of Pakistan Administrative Services Officers at Civil Services Academy Lahore.

Rs 22 million has been allocated for up-gradation of NCRD complex (Phase-II) Chak Shahzad Islamabad.

