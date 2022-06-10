Rs3188.639 mln earmarked for Revenue Division projects in PSDP 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal government will spend around Rs3188.639 million on 19 projects of revenue under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the upcoming financial year 2022-23.

According to budget document issued on Friday, an amount of Rs3058.639 million has been allocated for 17 ongoing development projects and Rs130 million for 02 new development schemes of the Revenue Division.

Among ongoing schemes, Rs1550 million earmarked for development of integrated transit trade management system (IITTS) under ADB regional improving border services projects while Rs 224 million for construction of regional tax office at Islamabad.

The government has allocated Rs150 million for construction of regional tax office at Sargodha whereas Rs150 million for establishment of custom check post/ warehouses (Ziarat cross, Rakhni, Badini, Manikhawa and Qamar-din karez-northern Baloshistan).

About Rs100 million is allocated for Pakistan Single Window Program , Rs100 million for establishment of office and transit accommodation at Ghulam Khan and Rs100 million for construction of additional office block for RTO Sahiwal.

Among new schemes, the government has allocated Rs30 million for construction of custom house check post at Ramak D.I.Khan (KPK) whereas an amount of Rs100 million is earmarked for construction of transit accommodation at Landi Kotal (KPK) for Torkham customs station.