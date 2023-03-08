UrduPoint.com

RSEZ - Game Changer Project For Economic Growth Of KPK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 01:30 PM

RSEZ - Game changer project for economic growth of KPK

BEIJING, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Rashakai Special Economic Zone (RSEZ) is a game-changer project for the economic growth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular and Pakistan in general location".

This was stated by Javed Iqbal Khattak CEO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company while talking with Pakistan Economic Net (CEN).

"He said that because of RSEZ industrialisation is getting momentum in the province and investors are being attracted.

The company has established nine other zones too but RSEZ has special importance and significance due to its location and the facilities provided here.

CEO briefed about the second phase of the zone that big industrial units from China have started establishing their units, Century steel mills and Electric Vehicle plant are good examples.

"RSEZ is being established following Chinese state of the art patron of establishing industrial zones, which contains all facilities in one place. The master plan of RSEZ includes a hospital, three-star hotel and petrol pumps.

Javed Khattak said that Chinese industries and plants will not only create economic activities but also provide huge job opportunities to the locals which will help to minimise joblessness in the country.

He said that China is taking interest in the shifting of his technology to Pakistan and the local industrialists will have the opportunity to learn from it technically as well as by an investment point of view.

While answering the question about the other economic zones of the province Khattak said that the Mohmand economic zone is one of the art zone located in a beautiful area in which about one dozen industrial units have been established so far.

While Jalozaiand Gadoon Amanzai attracted industries of the country and some renowned industrial groups of Pakistan are investing in these zones.

He added that these efforts will increase job opportunity directly as well as indirectly which will produce a positive impact on the economy.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

