Manama, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Royal Saudi Naval Force (RSNF) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Wednesday handed over to the United Kingdom's Royal Navy (RN) the responsibility of commanding the Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150).

The handover ceremony was held at the headquarters of the US Naval Base in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in the presence of the Commander of the RSNF, Vice Admiral Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Ghufaili; the Commander of the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, the US Fifth Fleet and the Combined Naval Forces, Vice Adm.

Brad Cooper; the Commander of the British Royal Task Group and Deputy Commander of the Combined Maritime Forces, Commodore Philip Dennis; the Commander of the Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Rear Admiral Mohammed Yousef Al-Asam, and a number of ambassadors, attachés and diplomatic corps accredited to Manama.

During the ceremony, Colonel James Byrne of the British Royal Navy was officially handed over the Command CTF-150 from Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Miteb Al-Mutairi from the RSNF.