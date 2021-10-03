Rubab teaching classes in full swing at Hunerkada

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :A famous instrument among young generation Rubab' classes is in full swing at Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts.

The classes aim to refine the skills of young talent on playing the centuries old stringed musical instrument.

Talking to APP, Head of Hunerkada Amna Shah said, "We have offered various classes in a new session in which famous instrument 'RUBAB' was being conducting in two days a week (Friday-Saturday).

She said the training session was being delivering by renowned instructors and musicians to the young artists that would help them comprehend the skill with mastery to showcase their hidden talent.

Hunerkada is a place for learning classical music and various instruments like rubab, piano, guitar and many other instruments.

Rubab teaching classes for beginners or those who wanted to learn Indian classical music for rubab, she added.

The musical classes could also be attended online via Skype and also physically at the individual classes held at the academy.

The whole learning course would be for six months in which an individual would be able to understand complete music theory comprising both Western and Indian Classical Theory along with learning different ragas (a melodic framework for improvisation and composition) to be played on rubab.

