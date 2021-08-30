UrduPoint.com

Ruben Dias Extends Manchester City Contact Until 2027

Muhammad Irfan 46 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Portuguese defender Ruben Dias has signed a new six-year contract with Manchester City, the English club announced on Monday.

The deal will keep Dias, who joined City from Benfica last September, at the club until the summer of 2027, the Premier League champions said in a statement.

"I'm very happy to sign the new deal.

I have enjoyed every single minute of my time at City since joining last year," Dias said, thanking manager Pep Guardiola and the coaching staff for helping him develop and improve as a player.

"Playing for City has surpassed all my expectations and it's an absolute pleasure to be part of such an incredible squad."The 24-year-old central defender was instrumental as City won the Premier League and League Cup in his first season, earning him the award of Premier League Player of the Season.

