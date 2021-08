Rublev topples top seed Medvedev in Cincinnati semi-finals

(@FahadShabbir)

Cincinnati, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Russian Andrey Rublev ambushed compatriot and top seed Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday to earn a spot in the final of the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters.

Rublev, the fourth seed, will play in his second Masters final after finally winning a match against Medvedev, who had won all four of their previous meetings in straight sets.

