Berlin, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Germany coach Hansi Flick named a 26-man squad for this summer's friendlies on Friday, with Antonio Ruediger, Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan among eight returnees.

Thomas Mueller, Serge Gnabry, Niklas Suele and Mario Goetze, all of whom made the trip to the Qatar World Cup in 2023, were left out of the squad.

Germany will play three friendlies in June this summer, having automatically qualified for the 2024 European Championships as host nation.

"All the players are enormously motivated to give everything for the team and our fans in the next three international matches on the way to the home European Championship," Flick said in a statement released on Friday.