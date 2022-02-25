Rugby Australia tweaks rules to allow selection of three overseas-based players

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Rugby Australia amended its overseas-based player policy Friday in the lead-up to the 2023 World Cup with three players who ply their trade abroad able to be picked for the Wallabies.

The threshold to be considered was also eased, from having played 60 Tests to 30 and seven years in Super Rugby to five.

But the new rules restrict coach Dave Rennie to selecting the trio per tournament or series, as opposed to per game.

That will leave him with some tough choices for July's home Test series against England and beyond to the World Cup in France.

Top Names including Samu Kerevi, Quade Cooper, Rory Arnold, Marika Koroibete, Will Skelton, and Sean McMahon are all based overseas and only three can be considered.

Rugby Australia chief Andy Marinos said the change offered a balance between ensuring the best talent while maintaining a focus on picking Australian-based players.

"Rugby is a global sport and we recognise the challenging environment we operate within where we realise we cannot keep all players on our shores," he said.

"This policy shows we will continue to prioritise the players that are playing in Australia. These will be the first group of players considered for international selection before further consideration is given to any players playing abroad." Previously, the so-called "Giteau's Law", introduced in 2015 only allowed foreign-based players to put on the Australia jersey if they had at least 60 Test caps and played a minimum of seven seasons at home in Super Rugby.

The new rules also allow players based overseas but who have signed a deal with an Australian club for the following year to be eligible.

Fullback Kurtley Beale last week signed with the NSW Waratahs for 2023, making him available for Wallabies selection this year under the amended guidelines.

On Friday, Wallabies and Brumbies backrower Pete Samu re-signed with Australian Rugby until the end of 2023, ensuring he is available for the World Cup.

"Pete's a great team man and we're thrilled he's extended his commitment to Australian Rugby," said Rennie.