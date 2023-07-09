Open Menu

Rugby Championship At A Glance

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Rugby Championship at a glance

Pretoria, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Rugby Championship at a glance after South Africa and New Zealand won first round matches on Saturday (all times GMT): results 1st rd In Pretoria South Africa 43 Australia 12 In Mendoza, Argentina Argentina 12 New Zealand 41 Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total) South Africa 1 1 0 0 43 12 1 5 New Zealand 1 1 0 0 41 12 1 5 Australia 1 0 0 1 12 43 0 0 Argentina 1 0 0 1 12 41 0 0 Point allocation: 4 - win, 2 - draw, 1 - scoring at least three tries more than rivals or losing by fewer than eight points Leading scorers Points 15: Arendse (RSA) Tries 3: Arendse Fixtures 2nd rd July 15, Saturday In Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand v South Africa (0705) In Sydney, Australia Australia v Argentina (0945) 3rd rd July 29, Saturday In Melbourne, Australia Australia v New Zealand (0945) In Johannesburg South Africa v Argentina (1505) Title holders 2012: New Zealand 2013: New Zealand 2014: New Zealand 2015: Australia 2016: New Zealand 2017: New Zealand 2018: New Zealand 2019: South Africa 2020: Cancelled as South Africa could not participate due to Covid-19 pandemic2021: New Zealand2022: New Zealand

Related Topics

Australia Mendoza Melbourne Sydney Auckland Pretoria Johannesburg Argentina South Africa July 2017 2016 2015 2018 2019 2020 All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

17 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

9 hours ago
 Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

11 hours ago
 Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area b ..

Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, o ..

11 hours ago
 Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour ..

Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

11 hours ago
Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

15 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

16 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

16 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

17 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

17 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous