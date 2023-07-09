Rugby Championship At A Glance
Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2023 | 09:20 AM
Pretoria, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Rugby Championship at a glance after South Africa and New Zealand won first round matches on Saturday (all times GMT): results 1st rd In Pretoria South Africa 43 Australia 12 In Mendoza, Argentina Argentina 12 New Zealand 41 Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total) South Africa 1 1 0 0 43 12 1 5 New Zealand 1 1 0 0 41 12 1 5 Australia 1 0 0 1 12 43 0 0 Argentina 1 0 0 1 12 41 0 0 Point allocation: 4 - win, 2 - draw, 1 - scoring at least three tries more than rivals or losing by fewer than eight points Leading scorers Points 15: Arendse (RSA) Tries 3: Arendse Fixtures 2nd rd July 15, Saturday In Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand v South Africa (0705) In Sydney, Australia Australia v Argentina (0945) 3rd rd July 29, Saturday In Melbourne, Australia Australia v New Zealand (0945) In Johannesburg South Africa v Argentina (1505) Title holders 2012: New Zealand 2013: New Zealand 2014: New Zealand 2015: Australia 2016: New Zealand 2017: New Zealand 2018: New Zealand 2019: South Africa 2020: Cancelled as South Africa could not participate due to Covid-19 pandemic2021: New Zealand2022: New Zealand