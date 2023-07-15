Rugby Championship At A Glance
Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2023 | 03:20 PM
Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Rugby Championship at a glance after New Zealand beat South Africa on Saturday (all times GMT): 2nd rd In Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 35 South Africa 20 Playing later In Sydney, Australia Australia v Argentina (0945) Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total) New Zealand 2 2 0 0 76 32 1 9 South Africa 2 1 0 1 63 47 1 5 Argentina 1 0 0 1 12 41 0 0 Australia 1 0 0 1 12 43 0 0 Point allocation: 4 - win, 2 - draw, 1 - scoring at least three tries more than rivals, or losing by fewer than eight points Leading scorers Points 20: Mo'unga (NZL) 15: Arendse (RSA) 10: Smith (NZL) Tries 3: Arendse 2: Smith (NZL) Fixtures 3rd rd July 29, Saturday In Melbourne, Australia Australia v New Zealand (0945) In Johannesburg South Africa v Argentina (1505) Note: Championship reduced from six rounds to three because of Rugby World Cup in France from September 8 Title holders 2012: New Zealand 2013: New Zealand 2014: New Zealand 2015: Australia 2016: New Zealand 2017: New Zealand 2018: New Zealand 2019: South Africa 2020: Cancelled as South Africa could not participate due to Covid-19 pandemic2021: New Zealand2022: New Zealand