Rugby Championship At A Glance
Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 09:10 AM
Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Rugby Championship at a glance ahead of final-round matches in Australia and South Africa on Saturday (all times GMT): Fixtures Playing Saturday In Melbourne, Australia Australia v New Zealand (0945) In Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa v Argentina (1505) Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total) New Zealand 2 2 0 0 76 32 1 9 South Africa 2 1 0 1 63 47 1 5 Argentina 2 1 0 1 46 72 0 4 Australia 2 0 0 2 43 77 1 1 Point allocation: 4 - win, 2 - draw, 1 - scoring at least three tries more than rivals, or losing by fewer than eight points Leading scorers Points 20: Mo'unga (NZL) 16: Boffelli (ARG) 15: Arendse (RSA) 11: Cooper (AUS) 10: Smith (NZL) Tries 3: Arendse 2: Smith Title holders 2012: New Zealand 2013: New Zealand 2014: New Zealand 2015: Australia 2016: New Zealand 2017: New Zealand 2018: New Zealand 2019: South Africa 2020: Cancelled as South Africa could not participate due to Covid-19 pandemic 2021: New Zealand 2022: New Zealand Note: Championship reduced from six rounds to three because of Rugby World Cup in France that kicks off on September 8