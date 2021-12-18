Rugby: European Champions Cup

UrduPoint.com

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :results from European Champions Cup on Friday: Pool A Ulster (IRL) 27 Northampton (ENG) 22 *Montpellier (FRA) 28 Leinster (IRL) 0 * Match not played as Leinster were unable to send a team: Montpellier awarded 28-0 walkover Playing Saturday Harlequins (ENG) v Cardiff (WAL) (1300), Glasgow (SCO) v Exeter (ENG) (1730), Munster (IRL) v Castres (FRA) (2000) *Racing 92 (FRA) 28 Ospreys WAL) 0 * Match not played as Ospreys were unable to send a team: Racing 92 awarded 28-0 walkover Playing Sunday: Leicester (ENG) v Connacht (IRL) (1300) ** Postponed fixtures: Bath (ENG) v La Rochelle (FRA), Sale (ENG) v Clermont (FRA), Scarlets (WAL) v Bordeaux-Begles (FRA), Toulouse (FRA) v Wasps (ENG), Stade Francais (FRA) v Bristol Bears (ENG), Scarlets (WAL) v Bordeaux-Begles (FRA), Toulouse (FRA) v Wasps (ENG), Stade Francais (FRA) v Bristol (ENG)** Matches postponed because of travel restrictions between France and the United Kingdowm.

No walkovers attributed.

