Rugby Union: English Premiership Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2022 | 11:00 AM
London, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :English Premiership results on Friday: Bath 13 Harlequins 19 Playing Saturday (GMT)London Irish v Newcastle (1500), Gloucester v Northampton (1730), Bristol v Leicester (2000)
